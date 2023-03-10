LGI Homes Opens New Community in Casa Grande

PHOENIX, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH today announced the opening of Countrywalk Estates, its newest community in the Phoenix market. Positioned in Casa Grande, this new community offers 33 brand-new homes, each outfitted with exceptional upgrades.



"Countrywalk Estates is located in beautiful Casa Grande, providing easy access to both Phoenix and Tucson. Our community features 33 estate-sized lots with large, single-story homes, each including our highly sought after CompleteHome™ package. We are excited to bring more new construction to the area," said John Bargnesi, LGI Homes Vice President of Sales in Arizona.

Homeowners in this exceptional community will enjoy a neighborhood park that includes a children's playground, a picnic ramada and picnic benches. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to local shopping and nearby employers. This exciting location provides homeowners with convenience at their fingertips and offers direct access to I-8 and I-10.

The new lineup of one-story homes at Countrywalk Estates range in size from approximately 1,560 square feet to 2,490 square feet with three to five bedrooms. Notable features of these homes include expansive covered patios, attached 2-car garages with Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, open living areas and front yard landscaping. Every home is also equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, included at no additional cost. Energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, spacious granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology and sleek recessed lighting all combine for a chef-ready kitchen.

New homes at Countrywalk Estates start in the $360s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 855-245-5300 ext 9 or visit LGIHomes.com/CountrywalkEstates.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

