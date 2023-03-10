Edge AI Software Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects: AWS, Google, Nutanix
Edge AI Software Market
Stay up to date with Edge AI Software Systems Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Edge AI Software Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Edge AI Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), AWS (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Nutanix (United States), TIBCO (United States), Octonion (Switzerland), SWIM.AI (United States), Imagimob (Sweden), Anagog (Israel)
Definition:
The Edge AI software market refers to the industry that develops and sells artificial intelligence (AI) software applications that run on edge devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, sensors, and other connected devices, as opposed to being processed on centralized servers or in the cloud.
Market Trends:
High Adoption due to Growth in Number of Intelligent Applications
Market Drivers:
The Growing Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud
Market Opportunities:
The Emergence of the 5g Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together and The Rising Popularity of Edge AI Software in Autonomous Vehicles' Applications
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Edge AI Software Market: System, Solution
Key Applications/end-users of Edge AI Software Market: Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry (Location Services), Energy Management, Others
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia.
