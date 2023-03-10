Security Operation Center Market is Booming Across the Globe: Nuspire, Kroll, Infosys
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Security Operation Center market to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Security Operation Center Market Breakdown by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SMEs)) by By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Security Operation Center market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.11 Billion at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.39 Billion.
— Criag Francis
A Security Operation Center (SOC) is a centralized facility that houses teams of cybersecurity experts and analysts who monitor, detect, analyze, and respond to security incidents and threats within an organization's information systems and networks. The SOC is typically responsible for managing security-related issues such as intrusion detection, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, incident response, and compliance reporting.
Security Operation Center market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increase Number of Cyber Breaches.
Security Operation Center market - Competition Analysis
The global Security Operation Center market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Nuspire (USA), Netsurion (USA), Deepwatch (USA), Kroll (USA), F-Secure Corp. (Finland), Verizon Managed Security Services (USA), ECS Federal, LLC (USA), Infosys (India), Wipro (India), BT Security (USA), Atos (France), Secureworks (USA)., Alert Logic (USA), IBM Managed Security Services (USA), Accenture (USA), Orange Cyberdefense (France), Herjavec Group (Canada), Trustwave (USA), NTT Ltd. (United Kingdom), AT&T Cybersecurity (USA), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), Symantec Corporation (USA), McAfee LLC (USA).
Security Operation Center market - Geographical Outlook
Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Security Operation Center market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Implementation of Maturing Security Operations Centers (SOCS) With a Focus on Threat Detection and Response.
What key data is demonstrated in this Security Operation Center market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Security Operation Center market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Security Operation Center market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Security Operation Center market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of Security Operation Center Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Security Operation Center Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Security Operation Center Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Security Operation Center Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Security Operation Center Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Security Operation Center Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
