UZBEKISTAN, March 9 - The President of Uzbekistan calls for enhancing the strategic partnership with the World Bank

On March 9, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a World Bank delegation led by the Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

Current issues of enhancing the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank Group, as well as the active participation of this leading international institution in promoting the reform program in Uzbekistan, were discussed.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated Anna Bjerde on her recent new appointment and wished her great success in her responsible position.

The high dynamics and effectiveness of practical interaction were noted with deep satisfaction. In recent years, the portfolio of joint projects has increased significantly, exceeding $10 billion. At the same time, half of the funding for the period since 2017 has been allocated in the past few years. Today, Uzbekistan has become one of the largest beneficiaries of the Bank.

The Partnership Program for 2022-2026 has been adopted and is being implemented, based on the key areas of the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy. Significant progress has been made in the fight against poverty, the transformation of the energy sector and the transition to a green economy, the launch of privatization, the development of a strategy to attract foreign investment, support for the healthcare system, and many others.

The Vice President confirmed the firm determination of the World Bank to continue supporting the strategy of irreversible reforms in Uzbekistan.

The Bank intends to actively promote ambitious plans to combat poverty, develop a strategy for the development and financing of business projects, modernize rural infrastructure and medium-sized cities, women’s employment and vocational education for young people, and implement the healthcare strategy until 2030.

The priorities of cooperation are the decarbonization of the economy and the development of alternative energy, the development of master plans for the generation and transmission of electricity, programs to improve energy efficiency and the mode of sustainable operation of the energy system in emergencies, attracting experts and funding hydropower projects.

The results of the joint event dedicated to the discussion of the Country Report on Climate Change and Development of Uzbekistan were highly appreciated.

The main attention was paid to the issues of continuing practical work in budget support, land reform, improving the efficiency of financing agriculture and water management, as well as accelerating the privatization program for state-owned banks and enterprises.

It was noted that the possibilities of the World Bank Country Platform will be widely used to promote reforms and priority projects.

The importance of the Bank’s participation in the implementation of strategic regional projects aimed at ensuring stability and sustainable development in Central Asia was emphasized.

An agreement was reached on the adoption of a joint roadmap to accelerate the preparation and implementation of priority projects.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan