UZBEKISTAN, March 9 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of accelerating cooperation projects with Kyrgyzstan

On March 9, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov.

Akylbek Japarov conveyed the sincere greetings of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to the President of Uzbekistan.

Issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in January this year in Bishkek were considered.

The main attention was paid to further deepening a comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, enhancing cooperation in the economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics, as well as interregional contacts and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

The importance of the implementation of cooperation projects in the automotive industry, the creation of joint cotton-textile clusters, the production of electrical appliances, as well as the joint development of mineral deposits was emphasized.

At the meeting, practical aspects of the joint construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 were discussed. The need for active preparation of the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway project was emphasized.

It was noted that this year it is planned to actively hold several joint events at the level of parliaments, governments, experts, the public and youth, aimed at deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Views were exchanged on the current aspects of regional cooperation.

Source: UzA