Robert Burley Announces the Release of His Book ‘The Japanese Pilot: A New Beginning’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Burley wants to share a new genre of romantic comedy through his book ‘The Japanese Pilot: A New Beginning’. The story is about Shinzo Watanabe, a Japanese fighter pilot, comes to bomb the city of Darwin during World War 2. When his zero is shot down by anti-aircraft fire, he manages to fly until the plane crashes. Shinzo is able to parachute to safety in North Queensland. When he is picked up by a farmer, Trevor Flanagan, he is taken home and fed, and treated very well by the Flanagan family. He is given work to do by Col Flanagan. Shinzo adapts quickly to farming life in Australia and eventually meets, courts and marries Gerty, the Flanagan's lovely young niece.
When asks about his inspiration in writing the book, and his message to the readers, Robert answers, “I have always believed that showing kindness wherever possible will yield better results than being harsh. This book, 'The Japanese Pilot,' is basically a romantic comedy. It is a fun read and will bring a smile to many faces as Shinzo struggles with Australian ways if saying and doing things. Shinzo is a good man with a good heart and develops into a resourceful businessman and family man. He only needed the opportunity.”
About the Author:
Robert Burley is a graduate from the University of Newcastle, NSW. He majored in English and History, and has always been an avid reader and lover of literature. He taught primary and high school in the NSW Public Education system for thirty-five years. He has written and collected a plethora of poems, short stories and novels, based on both true life and fiction. He currently works for Rely-Ability, a mental health disability service teaching participants to write, edit and publish their writing. He also teaches music composition and song writing. Robert has worked as a music professional for many years throughout the Newcastle and Hunter regions. Robert is a keen story writer and has a lifelong interest in literature.
Robert most recently participated in a Prime 7 Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his first book, ‘The Japanese Pilot’; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnZPa_hOJnU). He also participated in an on air interview on ABC Radio 1233 Newcastle whereby he supported his student Nathan Bell, author if 'Kings of the New Age,' Quest of the Balancing Stone. Robert and Nathan were interviewed by local radio presenter Paul Turton.
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Japanese-Pilot-New-Beginning-ebook/dp/B089LF12YJ/.
