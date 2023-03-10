Amorph Systems is launching a new business domain - AMORPH.senses - for precise tracking of people and objects
LiDAR based systems will completely change industrial applications. AMORPH.senses offers therefore a Plug & Play approach, immediately ready to deliver.STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amorph System has just launched its new business domain AMORPH.senses, a LiDAR based 3D perception solution to revolutionize the way of people and object tracking.
Based on the vast experience in offering innovative IT solutions to different business domains such as aviation or the manufacturing industry, Amorph Systems is now offering an outstanding way to measure and track people and objects in a GDPR compliant way based on LiDAR technology. During the last years, Amorph Systems has invested a huge research effort to overcome typical problems when applying LiDAR sensors to measure for instance big crowds at airports. Developing their own 3D perception software, AMORPH.senses offers to customers a hardware independent and highly flexible way to implement all kind of use-cases varying from customer behavior studies to object detection and threat analysis. The self-designed assembly kit called BOXY, contains all components needed to offer a Plug & Play installation. Including a planning tool to simulate the right allocation of sensors, this offers a realization in a cost-effective manner.
“AMORPH.senses is reflecting our high technical expertise and capability to be again in forefront of a new technology rising,” stated Dr. Frank Frauenhoffer CEO of Amorph Systems. "LiDAR based systems will completely change the way how many use-cases are currently covered camera-based or with other technologies, offering an unprecedented range of business areas to cover. In addition, with our Plug & Play approach, we are making sure our customers can realize projects in a fast and easy way with less investment then usually. We started already in the Aviation domain with installations at airports like Toronto, Helsinki, Frankfurt or Bucharest to gain field experience and couple the measurement data with our passenger management platform AMORPH.aero to improve predictability and planning quality for our customers.”
During the next weeks to come, Amorph Systems will finalize its first installations and further expand into a global presence together with partners in various domains.
Andreas Hofmann, Director Business Development, Amorph Systems GmbH
For more information about Amorph’s new airport application watch out
https://amorphsenses.com
About Amorph Systems
Amorph Systems is an established IT technology and solution provider in the aviation and manufacturing domains, offering passenger flow simulations and resource planning solutions for airports. Amorph Systems has worked together with many airports like Frankfurt, Helsinki or the VINCI airport group to improve operational efficiency by better planning and operating all passenger related check-points at an airport. Learn more at www.amorph.aero
Alexandra Ciorascu
Amorph Systems GmbH
+49 711 6729122
alexandra.ciorascu@amorphsys.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
§D Perception Software AMORPH.senses