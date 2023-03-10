CuraeSoft's new SaaS platform, coAmplifi, revolutionizes remote/hybrid workforce management

California based SaaS company, CuraeSoft

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based software company, CuraeSoft, has unveiled its latest SaaS platform, coAmplifi, aimed at helping businesses manage hybrid workforces effectively. As flexible work environments become more in demand, CuraeSoft's coAmplifi platform promises to revolutionize remote workforce management by offering innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by organizations. In a survey by McKinsey & Company, Americans are embracing flexible work and they want more of it. The survey found that 58% of Americans reported having the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week and 35% of respondents report having the option to work from home five days a week. The platform, which launches in April 2023, fosters a dynamic workgroup environment that allows remote workers to collaborate, communicate, and work together, irrespective of their locations.

The platform is a workforce utilization and productivity management tool that offers several features that make it easier for remote workers to communicate and collaborate. These features include chat rooms, synchronized calendars, project management, information sharing capability, and real-time progress tracking. The platform also comes with a wage and hour compliance feature that helps organizations manage overtime, breaks, and meal periods.

coAmplifi's time and deliverables tracking component allows managers to monitor remote employees' productivity in real-time, making it easier to manage and measure remote workers' performance. The platform also helps to maintain transparency, which is critical to accountability for remote teams. According to CuraeSoft's CEO, Mark Parinas, the ultimate objective of coAmplifi is to provide sustainable remote or hybrid work environments that promote accountability, productivity, alignment, and job satisfaction.

CuraeSoft's coAmplifi platform is designed to empower organizations to create an environment where employees are productive, engaged, and satisfied. With the platform's launch in April 2023, CuraeSoft hopes to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses common challenges in workforce management, such as micromanaging, burnout, task allocation, and team cohesion. The platform enables employees to work on the right tasks, at the right time, with the right guidance, and ultimately, helps organizations thrive.