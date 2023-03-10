Aisles - Revolutionizing Shopping with AI and Blockchain Technology
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are now able to join the waitlist for the technology that helps improve the shopping experience. Portland-based start-up, Aisles, is changing the way people shop with its innovative product that simplifies the shopping experience through the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
The company has developed AI-based technology that maps out the store and locates the exact aisle and shelf of the item that a shopper is looking for. This eliminates the need for shoppers to wander around the store, searching for the items they need and wasting time in the process. With Aisles, shoppers can save time and easily find what they need, making the shopping experience more enjoyable.
Aisles use blockchain technology to ensure the accuracy and security of its mapping system. By using blockchain, the company ensures that the mapping data is secure, tamper-proof, and immutable, making the technology reliable and trustworthy.
Ignacio Rosales, a co-founder of the company, is leading the development of the product. Rosales is a well-known figure in the technology industry, having previously founded and led successful start-ups in the past.
Talking to the media, he commented, “In this busy day and age, time is money, and only brick-and-mortar stores that can help consumers save time will stand out from the competition and be able to survive. By incorporating the technology, retail stores will be able to offer a personalized and frictionless experience. It will completely revolutionize the way people shop, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this new revolution".
Besides enhancing the customer experience, the technology will also make employees more productive as they will not have to be stationed in different areas just to guide people to the products. This will help reduce costs for the company and improve its bottom line.
The company has also hinted at the release of more features in the future, making shopping even easier and more convenient for its users. This is helping it attract a lot of interest from businesses and investors looking to capitalize on this game-changing technology that simplifies the shopping experience, saves time, and ensures accuracy and security.
Aisles have opened up its waitlist for the first million people to sign up, showing that there is high demand for a product that simplifies the shopping experience. Businesses interested in learning more about the company or wanting to join the waitlist can visit their site today.
About the Company
Aisles is a start-up that is on a mission to revolutionize the retail sector and is poised to become one of the major players in the industry. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, a city known for its vibrant start-up scene and innovative technology companies. The location provides the company with access to a large talent pool and a supportive ecosystem, allowing the company to grow and innovate.
For more information, visit: https://aisles.app/.
Ignacio Rosales
Aisles
help@aisles.app