China Trading Desk Releases Survey on Chinese Travellers' Sentiments
This survey provides insights into the top destinations and unique needs of Chinese travellers, aiding the growth of the outbound tourism market.SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Trading Desk, a leading provider of marketing and advertising solutions for the Chinese market, has released a survey on the current state of China's outbound tourism market. The survey provides valuable insights into the top destinations, travel preferences, and motivations of Chinese travellers, and is expected to be a valuable resource for stakeholders in the tourism industry.
According to the survey, the outbound travel market in China has experienced significant growth in recent years, with over 155 million Chinese travelling overseas in 2019. Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, the desire of Chinese travellers to travel internationally remains strong, with 53% of surveyed travellers planning to travel abroad within the next 3 months.
The survey reveals that the top destinations preferred by Chinese travellers are Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia. Additionally, the survey provides insights into travel preferences, such as the preferred length of stay (59% prefer 5-10 days) and the most popular airlines (Singapore Airlines, United Airlines, and Qatar Airways).
The survey also sheds light on the unique needs and preferences of Chinese travellers, such as their preference for local experiences and activities, their concern for safety and language barriers, and their motivations for travelling, such as relaxation, sightseeing, and experiencing local culture.
"We are excited to release this survey on Chinese travellers' sentiments, which provides valuable insights into the current state of China's outbound tourism market," said Subramania Bhatt, Founder & CEO of China Trading Desk. "We believe that this survey will be a valuable resource for stakeholders in the tourism industry, providing them with the information they need to tailor their services to the unique needs and preferences of Chinese travellers."
The profile of Chinese travellers revealed by the survey shows that the majority of them are aged between 25 and 34 years old, with a 50/50 gender split. 75% of them hold Bachelor's degrees, and the majority (50%) have over 360K yuan annual salary.
Regarding their travel plans, 40% of surveyed Chinese travellers have not travelled overseas before, and at least one trip is planned outside of HK/Macau in the next 12 months. 53% plan to travel abroad within 3 months, and 75% plan to travel 1-2 times. Most travellers prefer to book within 7 days of travel, while older travellers prefer 2-4 weeks in advance.
The survey is a timely and important step in understanding the future of China's outbound tourism market in the post-pandemic era. By using the information provided by the survey to inform marketing strategies, travel companies can attract Chinese travellers and contribute to the growth of the outbound tourism market. Read the full survey and request more details on our website.
About China Trading Desk:
China Trading Desk is a marketing technology company enabling brands & agencies to help advertise in China & across the world. Our suite of products focuses on China advertising and Chinese travellers and enables advertisers to effectively reach out to their target audience. We provide accessible technology to run, monitor & report campaigns effectively & efficiently in China. CTD works with some of the world’s most pioneering brands including Singapore Airlines, HSBC, LVMH Group, Qatar Airways, etc. We are headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and affiliates in Dubai, London and New York.
