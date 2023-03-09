PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Latest Harris County Legal Maneuvering

Submit Release
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Latest Harris County Legal Maneuvering

(AUSTIN) — While I continue in my optimism that Harris County officials will take a reasonable approach to resolve their law enforcement budgeting issue for the citizens of Harris County, I am extremely disappointed in the ongoing legal maneuvering used to justify their budgeting decisions.

I am, however, pleased that the county has freely acknowledged in this legal filing that they reduced the budget for law enforcement. The first step toward recovery is admitting you have a problem. I am hopeful that this admission by the county leads to the resolution that has always been available to them: Fully fund the Harris County Constables.

