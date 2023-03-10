Who Will Lead the Global Wireless Charging Market: U.S. or China? New Study Analyzes Competitive Landscape and Trends

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market

U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market to Reach $24,691.4 Million By 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market By Technology and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the U.S. & China wireless charging market size was valued at $4,103.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,691.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5%.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market examined in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Fulton Innovation LLC

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

The constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables majorly drives the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market, owing to flexibility and hassle-free charging. Moreover, the necessity to harvest ambient RF energy and increase in sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the U.S. & China wireless charging market growth. Furthermore, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging is expected to hinder the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market share.

U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market Key Segments

By Technology

• Inductive

• Resonant

• Radio Frequency

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Home-based Products

◦ Personal Care

◦ Home Appliances

◦ Personal Healthcare

◦ Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

By Country

• U.S.

• China

Investment research:

The Global U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2.KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2.KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1.Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3.Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4.High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5.Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4.MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs)

3.4.1.2.Constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market

3.4.1.3.Necessity to harvest ambient RF energy

3.4.2.Restraint

3.4.2.1.Technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1.Excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies

3.4.3.2.Trending Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5.COVID-19’S IMPACT

3.5.1.Impact on market size

3.5.2.Application trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.3.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.PRODUCT LEVEL ANALYSIS

3.6.1.Charging Time & Charging Current Range

3.6.1.1.Existing Products

3.6.1.2.Future Products

3.6.2.Expectation for the shape of Wireless Charger

3.6.3.Expectation for the cost range of Wireless Charger

3.6.4.Expectation for the versatility of a wireless charger

