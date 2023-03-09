Senator Santarsiero Applauds the Confirmation of Michelle Henry as Pennsylvania Attorney General

March 9, 2023- Bucks County, PA– As Democratic Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) applauded the Senate’s unanimous confirmation on Wednesday of Michelle Henry as Pennsylvania Attorney General.

“I applaud the confirmation of Michelle Henry as Pennsylvania Attorney General and know she will do a fantastic job in the role,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I had the pleasure of working for then-First Deputy Attorney General Henry during my time in the Attorney General’s office and admire both her role in leading the agency at that time and her dedication to serving the people of Pennsylvania. I have no doubt she will do a fantastic job as Attorney General.”

During Henry’s confirmation hearing on March 6th before the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Santarsiero lauded her time as Bucks County District Attorney and her support for protecting children in the court system and the urgent need for the state legislature to pass Kayden’s Law.

Sen. Santarsiero also spoke of the limited jurisdiction of the Office of Attorney General and his proposed legislation to give the Attorney General concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute environmental crimes, which Henry remarked would help the Office of Attorney General better serve the people of the Commonwealth.

“I look forward to working with Attorney General Henry in my capacity as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to strengthen the jurisdiction of the Attorney General’s office,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

Michelle Henry completed her bachelor’s degree in communication from Allegheny College in 1991 and received her J.D. from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in 1994. She was the Bucks County District Attorney from 2008 to 2010. She became the First Deputy Attorney General under then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro in 2016.

For AG Henry’s full biography, visit the Pennsylvania Attorney General website.

###