OrangeBag®, A Los Angeles Based Laundry Delivery Service, Expands into Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA-based laundry delivery service, OrangeBagis expanding into Huntington Beach. OrangeBagis LA’s number one, app-based laundry company offering premier dry cleaning and wash & fold services that are toxin-free, eco-friendly, and are picked up and dropped off right at their customers’ doorsteps.OrangeBaghas continued to grow, despite the challenges businesses faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time of uncertainty and massive change, OrangeBagadapted its services and is now utilizing contactless pick-up and delivery as well as a three-step sanitizing process to ensure that their employees and customers remain safe.OrangeBagwas founded by Ayad Mirjan, an entrepreneur and family man who struggled to balance his work and home life. He noticed that laundry was a chore that many successful professionals found difficult to manage. This inspired him to create OrangeBag“As an entrepreneur, a family man, and like most people, always on the go, working 40+ hours a week, I found it hard to find a work-life balance. It came to a point where I was delegating almost all of my house chores. Not laundry. A simple task that takes a huge toll. Wash, dry, and worst of all, fold! If I dreaded it this much, there had to be others who felt the same way.The company not only fulfills a need in the community but also helps reduce the human footprint by using eco-friendly machines that consume up to 30% less energy. OrangeBagbelieves that life should be spent doing anything but laundry!