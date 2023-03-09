Submit Release
OrangeBag®, A Los Angeles Based Laundry Delivery Service, Expands into Huntington Beach

OrangeBag is LA’s number one, app-based laundry company offering premier services that are toxin free and eco-friendly.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA-based laundry delivery service, OrangeBag® is expanding into Huntington Beach. OrangeBag® is LA’s number one, app-based laundry company offering premier dry cleaning and wash & fold services that are toxin-free, eco-friendly, and are picked up and dropped off right at their customers’ doorsteps.

OrangeBag® has continued to grow, despite the challenges businesses faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time of uncertainty and massive change, OrangeBag® adapted its services and is now utilizing contactless pick-up and delivery as well as a three-step sanitizing process to ensure that their employees and customers remain safe.

OrangeBag® was founded by Ayad Mirjan, an entrepreneur and family man who struggled to balance his work and home life. He noticed that laundry was a chore that many successful professionals found difficult to manage. This inspired him to create OrangeBag®.

“As an entrepreneur, a family man, and like most people, always on the go, working 40+ hours a week, I found it hard to find a work-life balance. It came to a point where I was delegating almost all of my house chores. Not laundry. A simple task that takes a huge toll. Wash, dry, and worst of all, fold! If I dreaded it this much, there had to be others who felt the same way.

The company not only fulfills a need in the community but also helps reduce the human footprint by using eco-friendly machines that consume up to 30% less energy. OrangeBag® believes that life should be spent doing anything but laundry!

