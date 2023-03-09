After Budget Address, Governor Josh Shapiro Highlights Plan to Address Workforce Shortage, Commonsense Investments in Public Safety at Pennsylvania State Police Academy

Gov. Shapiro’s commonsense budget proposal invests in safer communities, creates real freedom and opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Hershey, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted key pieces of his commonsense budget proposal during a tour of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, PA. Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community – and safe communities start with ensuring police departments are well-staffed, well-funded, and well-equipped.

“From local and county police forces to our Pennsylvania State Police, law enforcement officers protect and serve the people of Pennsylvania everyday – but critical police staffing shortages at the local level are putting more of the burden on the State Police,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my budget includes commonsense proposals to address worker shortages and hire more troopers, invest in our communities and anti-violence initiatives, and support the work of law enforcement by sustainably funding the Pennsylvania State Police. Together, we will build safer communities all across Pennsylvania.”

“Governor Shapiro’s budget shows that public safety is a top priority, as it is for the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “The creation of a dedicated funding source for PSP and the funding of additional cadet classes and equipment will make our communities safer and ensure our department is well-staffed, well-funded, and well-equipped.”

To address worker shortages, Governor Shapiro’s budget invests $24.7 million in job retention and recruitment efforts to specifically attract more nurses, police officers, and teachers, proposing a refundable tax credit for new workers in those fields and putting up to $2,500 back in their pocket every year for up to three years.

Additionally, the budget proposes $16.4 million for four new trooper cadet classes in 2023-24, which would hire and train 384 new troopers, helping to fill staffing gaps and provide more coverage across the Commonwealth.

Combatting violence is also a crucial building block to creating real opportunity and advancing real freedom for Pennsylvanians. This budget makes record state funding investments in grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the Commonwealth, including $105 million through the successful Violence Intervention and Prevention program housed in the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Finally, the Governor’s budget will sustainably fund the Pennsylvania State Police by creating a Public Safety and Protection Fund, reducing PSP’s reliance on the Motor License Fund. In doing so, an estimated $1.5 billion will be available for road and bridge projects while ensuring law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our communities safe.

Learn more about Governor Shapiro’s budget here: http://shapirobudget.pa.gov

