Mekorma AP Solutions Certified by Acumatica

Electronic Signatures and Vendor Validation tools recognized as 'Acumatica-Certified Applications' by the Cloud ERP company

BOULDER, CO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mekorma announced that its AP automation software for vendor validation and electronic signatures for check payments has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, was recently recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment.

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize Mekorma Electronic Signatures and Vendor Validation tools as Acumatica-Certified Applications. They masterfully utilize the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ evolving business demands.”

Mekorma has proven its commitment to quality by successfully passing the Acumatica software certification and aligning with future of Acumatica roadmap releases, earning the title of an Acumatica Certified Application developer.

“We’re delighted to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves,” said Adriaan Davel, Acumatica Practice Manager. “Mekorma is a recognized leader in AP solutions and ERP integration, but we’re a relatively new ISV partner in the Acumatica community. This is a testament to our commitment to our customers, and the depth of our integration with the Acumatica platform.

Mekorma Vendor Validation tools automatically verify TIN numbers with the IRA database and check vendors against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list. These are critical validations that AP teams have to perform manually, and often are neglected. The penalties for non-compliance can be significant – Mekorma’s applications protect AP departments from potential financial and legal risk.

Mekorma Electronic Signatures is an AP check printing solution. The app integrates with Acumatica’s Payment Approval Workflow and allows AP teams to print electronic signatures on checks, based on dollar threshold amounts and defined security rules. This relieves executives and financial leaders from the burden of hand-signing checks.

