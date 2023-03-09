Submit Release
Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited ENGH today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2023.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $106.4 million compared to revenue of $111.1 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $29.9 million compared to $35.7 million;
  • Net income was $17.0 million compared to $21.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million compared to $38.6 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $32.6 million compared to $38.7 million.

Over the last four quarters, revenue in both the Asset and Interactive Management Groups has stabilized significantly, particularly in comparison to the revenue fluctuations that were driven by changing demands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ongoing shift to the cloud, inflation, rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and some competitors experiencing significant financial distress announcing restructuring and employee layoffs, Enghouse continues to operate consistently with positive income and operating cashflows. Enghouse remains well positioned to complete and fund future acquisitions. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the acquisitions of Qumu and Navita with integrations progressing according to plan.

Net income for the quarter was $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the same period last year. The decrease in net income is primarily a result of a reduction in software licenses alongside lower gross margins from professional services relating to our large public transportation projects. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $250.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $228.1 million at October 31, 2022 with no external debt financing. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $10.2 million for dividends in the quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:   
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of 18.9% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023. This represents the 15th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31

Three months








2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue






$

106,435

$

111,102

(4,667)

(4.2)














Direct costs







34,808

32,828

1,980

6.0

Revenue, net of direct costs






$

71,627

$

78,274

(6,647)

(8.5)

As a % of revenue







67.3 %

70.5 %















Operating expenses







41,710

42,551

(841)

(2.0)

Special charges







28

18

10

55.6

Results from operating activities






$

29,889

$

35,705

(5,816)

(16.3)

As a % of revenue







28.1 %

32.1 %















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships







(8,832)

(9,657)

825

8.5

Foreign exchange losses







(1,053)

(336)

(717)

(213.4)

Interest expense – lease obligations







(167)

(202)

35

17.3

Finance income







976

129

847

656.6

Finance expenses







(7)

(23)

16

69.6

Other (expenses) income







(127)

1,000

(1,127)

(112.7)

Income before income taxes






$

20,679

$

26,616

(5,937)

(22.3)

Provision for income taxes







3,656

5,019

(1,363)

(27.2)

Net income for the period






$

17,023

$

21,597

(4,574)

(21.2)














Basic earnings per share







0.31

0.39

(0.08)

(20.5)

Diluted earnings per share







0.31

0.39

(0.08)

(20.5)














Operating cash flows







29,262

24,342

4,920

20.2

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital







32,632

38,743

(6,111)

(15.8)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities







29,889

35,705

(5,816)

(16.3)














Depreciation









626

720

(94)

13.1

Depreciation of right-of-use assets







1,736

2,112

(376)

17.8

Special charges







28

18

10

(55.6)

Adjusted EBITDA






$

32,279

$

38,555

(6,276)

(16.3)














Adjusted EBITDA margin







30.3 %

34.7 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share






$

0.58

$

0.69

( 0.11)

(15.9)

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at January 31,
2023

As at October 31,
2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

247,801

$

225,104

   Short-term investments

2,863

2,950

   Accounts receivable

106,461

93,104

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,567

12,848

   Income taxes recoverable

-

492



371,692

334,498

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,802

4,186

   Right-of-use assets

18,469

20,063

   Intangible assets

78,343

85,902

   Goodwill

234,101

230,002

   Deferred income tax assets

31,499

30,347



366,214

370,500


$

737,906

$

704,998






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

57,906

$

60,525

   Income taxes payable

32

-

   Dividends payable

10,224

10,221

   Provisions

2,640

3,183

   Deferred revenue

103,535

83,122

   Lease obligations

7,495

6,822



181,832

163,873

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

1,283

2,576

   Deferred income tax liabilities

12,672

12,038

   Deferred revenue

3,717

3,470

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

1,960

1,821

   Lease obligations

10,673

13,055



30,305

32,960



212,137

196,833

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

107,728

107,007

   Contributed surplus



9,223

8,882

   Retained earnings

408,046

401,247

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

772

(8,971)



525,769

508,165


$

737,906

$

704,998

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            



Three months

Periods ended January 31


2023

2022






Revenue

     Software licenses


$ 20,735

$ 23,778

     SaaS and maintenance services


66,503

66,427

     Professional services


16,891

17,952

     Hardware


2,306

2,945




106,435

111,102

Direct costs




     Software licenses


870

1,327

     Services


32,425

29,594

     Hardware


1,513

1,907




34,808

32,828

Revenue, net of direct costs


71,627

78,274






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative


20,798

22,407

     Research and development


18,550

17,312

     Depreciation




626

720

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,736

2,112

     Special charges


28

18




41,738

42,569






Results from operating activities


29,889

35,705






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   




(8,832)

(9,657)

Foreign exchange losses


(1,053)

(336)

Interest expense – lease obligations


(167)

(202)

Finance income


976

129

Finance expenses


(7)

(23)

Other (expenses) income


(127)

1,000

Income before income taxes


20,679

26,616






Provision for income taxes


3,656

5,019





Net income for the period


$  17,023

$  21,597

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment


9,743

4,126






Other comprehensive income


9,743

4,126






Comprehensive income


$  26,766

$  25,723

Earnings per share




Basic


$       0.31

$       0.39

Diluted


$       0.31

$      0.39

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months

Periods ended January 31


2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period


$     17,023

$     21,597


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation


626

720

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,736

2,112

   Interest expense – lease obligations


167

202

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships


8,832

9,657

   Stock-based compensation expense


458

413

   Provision for income taxes


3,656

5,019

   Finance and other expenses (income)


134

(977)




32,632

38,743






Changes in non-cash operating working capital


2,002

(11,202)

Income taxes paid


(5,372)

(3,199)

Net cash provided by operating activities


29,262

24,342






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net (purchase) sale of property and equipment


(105)

235






Purchase of short-term investments


(69)

-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(174)

235






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital


604

-

Repayment of lease obligations


(1,810)

(2,093)

Dividends paid


(10,221)

(8,889)

Net cash used in financing activities


(11,427)

(10,982)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents


5,036

1,414






Increase in cash and cash equivalents




22,697

15,009

Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period


225,104

195,890

Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period


$  247,801

$  210,899

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2023

2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

57,852

$

48,583

$

106,435

$

61,871

$

49,231

$

111,102

Direct costs

(16,431)

(18,377)

(34,808)

(15,444)

(17,384)

(32,828)

Revenue, net of direct costs

41,421

30,206

71,627

46,427

31,847

78,274

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,250)

(11,321)

(30,571)

(19,551)

(11,172)

(30,723)

Depreciation


(537)

(89)

(626)

(596)

(124)

(720)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,100)

(636)

(1,736)

(1,327)

(785)

(2,112)

Segment profit

$

20,534

$

18,160

$

38,694

$

24,953

$

19,766

$

44,719

Special charges




(28)




(18)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(8,777)




(8,996)

Results from operating activities



$

29,889



$

35,705














About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company ENGH that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free 1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 09140113. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

