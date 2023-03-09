Tribe Launches VendorPM to Support Condo and Rental Communities Nationally and Deploys Fully Integrated Warranty Solution for Real Estate Developers in Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. TRBE TRPTF ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a nationwide deployment of VendorPM to support Tribe-managed communities across Canada.

As Tribe continues to digitize property management services across the country, the VendorPM partnership allows the Company's property managers to connect with more than 30,000 service providers in a seamless manner to deliver a simplified RFQ process for Tribe-managed communities.

"We have watched Tribe grow into a national player and we find their tech-backed services and expanding footprint to be a perfect partner for VendorPM," said Emiel Bril, Founder and CEO, VendorPM. "Tribe is on an exciting growth trajectory and we look forward to helping them bring simplicity and efficiency to the property management industry through innovative technology solutions."

Tribe has also launched a proprietary platform integration that simplifies the mandatory Tarion new home warranty process specific to the Province of Ontario. The new integration, available through the Company's Tribe Home Pro digital solutions for real estate developers, introduces automation and the ability for developers to track issues from any stage of development from one simple dashboard, generate custom reports, and easily review all in-unit warranty issues and their resolution status; providing faster and more efficient turnarounds for homeowners.

"The integration of Tribe Home Pro with the mandatory Ontario warranty process allows for the transfer of bulk homeowner warranty submissions in seconds," explains Tribe's VP of Software and Partnerships Lawrence Liu. "That bulk transfer capability eliminates the current process of manual one-by-one data transfers, saving real estate developers significant labour, while also reducing data entry errors commonly associated with manual input."

Tribe provides real estate developers with the tools to track deficiencies found during pre-delivery inspections, digitize building data and owners' manuals, and facilitate the handover of a completed community to owners and condo boards through its Tribe Home Pro solution.

About VendorPM

Our mission is to modernize the way building managers & vendors work together through vendor management & procurement software built specifically for our industry. Through the adoption of our software in key markets, we have also developed a vendor marketplace that connects over 6,000 buildings & 40,000 vendors. Property managers use VendorPM to onboard, approve & procure their approved vendors while sourcing new vendors from a growing marketplace to ensure they are consistently delivering 3 bids on behalf of their clients, boards & councils.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

