Arras Minerals Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Arras Minerals ARK, joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange.

Arras Minerals is focused on helping to fill the gap globally for the critical minerals that each of us uses in our daily life. We are advancing a portfolio of copper assets in one of the most mineralogically endowed countries in the world – Kazakhstan, where the Company has assembled a highly prospective, and one of the largest mineral license packages in the country next only to some of the largest mining companies in the world.

