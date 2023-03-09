Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,330 in the last 365 days.

Global Smoke Detector Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Detector Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

MARKET OUTLOOK

The report by the publisher suggests that the global smoke detector market would advance with a CAGR of 8.53% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as the rise in fire incidents, an enhanced focus on fire safety measures, and the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using smoke detectors.

On the contrary, the high cost and demerits of smart smoke detectors, such as nuisance alarms or false alerts, negatively impact the market's growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of smart smoke detectors and the emergence of laser smoke detectors for early fire detection are expected to open new avenues for the global smoke detector market.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global smoke detector market spans across North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the global market. It held the largest revenue share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead until the end of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the large presence of leading market players in this region.

Whereas, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth globally over the forecast period. Several countries here are focusing on the development of their residential buildings sector. Smoke detectors ensure residential safety, which has boosted their adoption across the region.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The key players listed in the global smoke detector market include Hochiki Corporation, Schneider Electric, Google Nest (Google), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co Ltd, Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation, BRK Brands Inc (Acquired by Resideo Technologies Inc), Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Siemens AG.

Founded in 1988, ABB Ltd is one of the leading companies worldwide, providing digitally enabled & connected industrial equipment and systems. It caters its products to end-users across utilities, infrastructure, and transport industries.

The company offers solutions that improve energy efficiency, enhance productivity, and increase power reliability. The Busch-Smoke alarm detector is one of its top-selling products that rings an alarm at the slightest indication of smoke. ABB Ltd operates in around 100 countries across Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Market Dynamics 

Market Drivers

  • Increase in Fire Incidents
  • Increasing Fire Safety Concerns
  • Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors

Market Challenges

  • Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors
  • Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors
  • Use of Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Smoke Detector Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Photoelectric
3.2. Ionization
3.3. Dual Sensor
3.4. Other Types

4. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Power Source
4.1. Hardwired Smoke Detectors
4.2. Battery-Powered Smoke Detectors
4.3. Others (Hardwired With Battery)

5. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by End-User
5.1. Commercial
5.2. Manufacturing
5.3. Telecommunication
5.4. Residential
5.5. Automotive
5.6. Oil & Gas
5.7. Other End-Users

6. Global Smoke Detector Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Research Methodology & Scope

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BRK Brands Inc (Acquired by Resideo Technologies Inc)
  • Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • ABB Ltd
  • Google Nest (Google)
  • Hochiki Corporation
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Secom Co Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi93pd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smoke-detector-market-report-2023-2030-growing-acceptance-of-smart-smoke-detectors-presents-opportunities-301768193.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Global Smoke Detector Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors Presents Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more