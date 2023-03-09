Global Smoke Detector Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Detector Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
The report by the publisher suggests that the global smoke detector market would advance with a CAGR of 8.53% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The market's growth is driven by factors such as the rise in fire incidents, an enhanced focus on fire safety measures, and the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using smoke detectors.
On the contrary, the high cost and demerits of smart smoke detectors, such as nuisance alarms or false alerts, negatively impact the market's growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of smart smoke detectors and the emergence of laser smoke detectors for early fire detection are expected to open new avenues for the global smoke detector market.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The global smoke detector market spans across North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America dominates the global market. It held the largest revenue share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead until the end of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the large presence of leading market players in this region.
Whereas, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth globally over the forecast period. Several countries here are focusing on the development of their residential buildings sector. Smoke detectors ensure residential safety, which has boosted their adoption across the region.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The key players listed in the global smoke detector market include Hochiki Corporation, Schneider Electric, Google Nest (Google), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co Ltd, Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation, BRK Brands Inc (Acquired by Resideo Technologies Inc), Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Siemens AG.
Founded in 1988, ABB Ltd is one of the leading companies worldwide, providing digitally enabled & connected industrial equipment and systems. It caters its products to end-users across utilities, infrastructure, and transport industries.
The company offers solutions that improve energy efficiency, enhance productivity, and increase power reliability. The Busch-Smoke alarm detector is one of its top-selling products that rings an alarm at the slightest indication of smoke. ABB Ltd operates in around 100 countries across Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increase in Fire Incidents
- Increasing Fire Safety Concerns
- Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors
Market Challenges
- Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors
- Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors
Market Opportunities
- Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors
- Use of Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Smoke Detector Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Photoelectric
3.2. Ionization
3.3. Dual Sensor
3.4. Other Types
4. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Power Source
4.1. Hardwired Smoke Detectors
4.2. Battery-Powered Smoke Detectors
4.3. Others (Hardwired With Battery)
5. Global Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by End-User
5.1. Commercial
5.2. Manufacturing
5.3. Telecommunication
5.4. Residential
5.5. Automotive
5.6. Oil & Gas
5.7. Other End-Users
6. Global Smoke Detector Market - Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Research Methodology & Scope
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BRK Brands Inc (Acquired by Resideo Technologies Inc)
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd
- Carrier Global Corporation
- ABB Ltd
- Google Nest (Google)
- Hochiki Corporation
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Honeywell International Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Secom Co Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric
- Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi93pd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smoke-detector-market-report-2023-2030-growing-acceptance-of-smart-smoke-detectors-presents-opportunities-301768193.html
SOURCE Research and Markets