Governor Healey Issues Statement on President Biden’s Inclusion of $350 Million for Cape Cod Bridges in Budget 

Boston — Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s inclusion of $350 million for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges in his FY24 budget:

“The Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project is critical for Massachusetts’ communities and economy. I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for committing this $350 million down payment on the project, as well as Senators Warren and Markey and Congressman Keating for their leadership and partnership to secure this crucial investment. Our administration remains committed to working closely with our local, state and federal partners to see this through.”