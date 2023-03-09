Attorney General Drummond names Amie Ely as first assistant attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 9, 2023) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond today named as his first assistant attorney general Amie Ely, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. In her new role, Ely will oversee the agency’s solicitor general, general counsel, and the heads of the office’s civil and criminal divisions.

“Amie is a driven, seasoned, and highly skilled prosecutor who has tried hundreds of defendants on charges ranging from violent crimes to drug trafficking and racketeering,” Drummond said. “She brings a valuable and varied breadth of experience that will be a tremendous asset for this office. Oklahoma is fortunate to have her.”

Ely said she is excited to work with General Drummond.

“I look forward to helping to ensure governmental accountability, supporting the office’s dedicated staff, and collaborating with our federal, tribal, and local partners for the sake of public safety," she said. "I am thrilled to be a part of this talented team and honored to serve the people of Oklahoma.”

In addition to her work as a federal prosecutor, Ely served as a law clerk for Second Circuit of U.S. Appeals Judge Richard C. Wesley and for Southern District of New York Judge Stephen C. Robinson. In 2016, she founded the National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute’s Center for Ethics and Public Integrity and served as its director until joining the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General.

Born and raised on a farm in Wyoming, Ely attended high school in West Virginia before going on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College and law degree from Cornell Law School.

###