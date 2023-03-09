Author Leslie Kemp Poole to speak on women in conservation at FWC’s Chinsegut Conservation Center

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting award-winning author and historian Leslie Kemp Poole in its popular series of Florida nature author lectures on Friday, March 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville. Attendees must preregister online for this no-cost event.

Poole, a fourth-generation Floridian, will speak about the vital role women have played in Florida’s environmental movement and how they were active in saving the state’s natural resources even before they were legally permitted to vote. The educational presentation is designed to both inform and inspire.

Poole’s presentation references her book, “Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century,” sharing stories of some of the challenges faced by women in conservation. Following the presentation, a Q&A session and discussion will be held.

For more information, visit the Chinsegut Facebook Page or contact the Chinsegut Conservation Center at 352-754-6722 or Chinsegut@MyFWC.com.

About the Chinsegut Conservation Center:

The Chinsegut Conservation Center is an environmental education facility managed by the FWC that offers outdoor skills and conservation education programs to the public. Fun educational programs connect visitors with biologists and wildlife experts to explore and become familiar with Florida’s unique and sensitive natural areas. Outdoor skills programs such as archery, wildlife viewing and compass navigation are offered seasonally as weather permits.

The Center is on the Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, which is home to many species that can be observed throughout the year. Numerous trails surrounding the Center are open to the public. For more information on Center programs, facilities, or Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area trails, contact: Chinsegut@MyFWC.com or 352-754-6722.

About the Author Leslie Kemp Poole:

Leslie Kemp Poole is an award-winning writer and historian. Her bibliography includes the following works:

“The Wilder Heart of Florida: More Writers Inspired by Florida Nature”

“Biscayne National Park: The History of a Unique Park on the "Edge." An Administrative History”

“Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century”

Poole is Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at Rollins College in Winter Park. She received her PhD in History from the University of Florida in 2012. Her articles have been published in numerous academic journals and she regularly presents papers about her research at history conferences.

In 2008, she appeared in the PBS documentary ”In Marjorie's Wake” that retraced a 1933 trip on the St. Johns River taken by noted author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. In January 2019, she appeared in the PBS Documentary “The Swamp,” part of the American Experience series, talking about the history of Florida's Everglades.

Poole also has worked as a freelance author for a number of magazines and publications.

Prior to working in academia, Poole was a reporter for several newspapers, including the Orlando Sentinel, where she helped pen a series of articles about Florida's lack of growth management that won a national award. She resides in Winter Park, Florida.

Additional information is available on Poole’s website: lesliekemppoole.com/books.