Abyde awarded Best in Class Compliance Solution at the Medical Association of Georgia’s Innovation Shark Tank

— Jeremy Bonfini, CEO, Medical Association of Georgia

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preeminent compliance solution provider, Abyde, announces its latest recognition at the Medical Association of Georgia’s Innovation Shark Tank. Abyde was selected for its rich features with a complete user-friendly compliance software solution to their practices. Together, Abyde and MAG will deliver industry-leading education and resources to help even more of Georgia’s independent healthcare providers implement and sustain successful compliance programs.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized independent practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices across the country, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

“At Abyde, we are all about offering comprehensive compliance to our customers starting with our software all the way through our training and education,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “With the addition of MAG to our partners, we look forward to extending our solutions and support to the practices of the Peach State.”

“Now that their HIPAA and OSHA burdens have been addressed by Abyde, our Medical Practices are sleeping better at night," said Jeremy Bonfini, CEO of MAG. "We’re very pleased that we were able to provide the platform and convene some of the most sophisticated practice leaders and physicians to select Abyde in our months’ long vetting process.”

About Abyde
Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Medical Association of Georgia
The Medical Association of Georgia’s (MAG) mission is to, “Enhance patient care and the health of the public by advancing the art and science of medicine and by representing physicians and patients in the policy making process.” MAG has been the leading voice for the medical profession in the state since 1849. MAG is governed by a 52-seat volunteer Board of Directors

