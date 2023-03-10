Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,791 in the last 365 days.

The Shortish Project launches new home for short novels

The Shortish Project, a new home for short novels

theshortishproject.com, a new home for short novels

New service presents 500+ popular short novels, hidden gems by favorite authors, and a program for publishing

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shortish Project launches new site dedicated to short novels. With a catalogue of over 500 titles, both old and new, theshortishproject.com provides a special portal for exploring the world of short novels, as well as an open-door publishing program for debut and established authors of short novels.

From early classics to major award-winners to 50+ acclaimed short novels from the past year alone, the wide-ranging Project scours 200 years of publishing, covering multiple styles and genres. Defining "short novels" as 200 pages or less, The Shortish Project brings unique focus to a format explored by authors of every genre, from sci fi to romance to crime to thrillers.

The Shortish Project offers an easy way to find short novels -- an under-explored, under-promoted and under-loved format in-the-know readers have always enjoyed. With short novels, readers can quickly dive in and out of new worlds. They're also an approachable way to test-drive new genres. Authors appreciate short novels for the punch they pack, too.

The Shortish Project is free to use, with a simple search function, shortlists for exploring genres and eras, and multiple purchase options with full descriptions and direct buy links. Users can opt for a free profile too, making saving and sharing easy.

The Shortish Project also offers a new open-door publishing program, available to all styles and genres, offering participating titles in paperback and ebook via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and indie booksellers across the US.

The Shortish Project is a sister project of Outpost19 Books, an award-winning publisher of fine fiction and nonfiction books now in its 10th year, presenting The Shortish Project imprint as a new, distinct program with its own, open editorial standards.

Jon Roemer
The Shortish Project
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

The Shortish Project launches new home for short novels

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more