Shaw's ReWorx™ Hybrid Flooring Receives 2023 Edison Award

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announces that its ReWorxTM flooring is a 2023 Edison Award winning product. During the awards ceremony on April 20, ReWorx will be recognized as either a gold, silver or bronze winner in the post-consumer recycled material category.

ReWorx hybrid flooring is made with 100 percent PET fiber, including a minimum of 20 post-consumer plastic bottles per 12" x 48" plank. With the durability of a hard surface and the comfort of a soft surface, it is designed to meet the performance expectations of a variety of end-use applications.

"This new product innovation for Shaw emphasizes our commitment to designing for a circular economy, and providing new, innovative product solutions that meet the demands of our customers," shared Shaw Vice President of Global Sustainability and Innovation Kellie Ballew. "It is an honor to have our innovative use of post-consumer material in this hybrid flooring solution be recognized by The Edison Awards™."

Available via all of Shaw's commercial brands, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial® and Shaw Contract®, ReWorx is Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze (v3.1) having been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship and social fairness. And as part of Shaw's Environmental Guarantee, the product can be picked up at no charge to the customer at the end of its life on the floor through the re[TURN]® Reclamation Program to be recycled into the next generation of ReWorx flooring.

Designing safe and circular products is embedded throughout the company. Shaw launched the world's first PVC-free, recyclable carpet tile, EcoWorx®, in 1999, using the Cradle to Cradle® design principles. ReWorx is the latest example of Shaw's ability to innovate new product solutions that meet the performance requirements of customers, while also addressing the global plastic-waste challenge using both clear and the often-undesirable color plastic waste.

Ballew continues, "at Shaw, we use the term sustain[HUMAN]ability® as our guide for ensuring we put people at the heart of our sustainability efforts. This product introduction was an incredible cross-collaboration of teams throughout our company, and through feedback and insights gained directly from customers. The end result is a brand-new product platform that is verified as safe for people and the environment. We are helping to divert landfill waste both by use of post-consumer plastic and through our reclamation of ReWorx at the end of its life on the floor. It's an innovation for the planet and its people."

Now in its 36th year, The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. ReWorx was selected from almost 400 nominations.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw has salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

