FreedomRoad Financial is gearing up for another win at the Daytona 200!

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11th, FreedomRoad Financial (FRF), a powersports lending division of Evergreen Bank Group, again joins the TOBC – Triumph racing team for the Daytona 200 with the goal of repeating Brandon Paasch's win in last year's thrilling race. FreedomRoad is ready to make history with Triumph, its OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner since 2008, because a win by two-time defending Daytona 200 winner Brandon Paasch will be the first time a driver has ever won this race three times in a row. If fellow team driver Danny Eslick, who was the Daytona 200 winner in 2018, 2017, 2015 and 2014, wins this year, then he will tie for the most wins with five, another history-making event. Team principal Michele Lindsay has already made history as the first and only female team owner to have a driver place in the top three winning spots, so her page in the record books continues.

"FreedomRoad is very proud to again partner with Triumph," said Tom Collins, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of FreedomRoad Financial. "Sponsoring the TOBC – Triumph Racing team is a great way for us to help support the goals of our OEM partners. Plus, this race is one of the most exciting of the year and we love to be part of it!"

FreedomRoad Financial has served the powersports marketplace for 17 years, funded over $3.0 billion in powersports loans, and, through its network of about 2,000 dealer partners, has helped over 300,000 customers realize their powersports dreams. FRF partners with over 20 OEM brands, serving as their retail finance partner and underwriting loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

"We all are excited for the race," said Nat Franklin, Senior Vice President. "Our employees take great pride in seeing our name on the bikes at this event that has world-wide recognition. Many of our loan customers are at the race or are part of the online audience and they also tell us they enjoy seeing the FreedomRoad Financial bike in the race and are cheering us on!"

FRF recently upgraded its online and mobile capabilities. Loan customers now enjoy a mobile app and the ability to open a FreedomRoad Financial online savings account in just minutes. "These additional digital banking benefits have helped our customers in many ways," explained Collins. "The mobile app has really made loan payments easier, and the online savings account provides our customers with a convenient way to save."

With the Daytona 200 days away, and new digital banking capabilities helping loan customers with a great online experience, FRF is geared up for an exciting 2023.

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements describe future plans or strategies and may include the Company's and the Bank's expectations of future results. The Company's and the Bank's ability to predict results or the effect of future plans or strategies or qualitative or quantitative changes is inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedomroad-financial-is-gearing-up-for-another-win-at-the-daytona-200-301768358.html

SOURCE Evergreen Bank Group