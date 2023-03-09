VideoAmp Appoints Jenny Wall Chief Marketing Officer

Advertising platform, VideoAmp, today announced Jenny Wall as their Chief Marketing Officer, a newly created role for the company. Wall will oversee brand and marketing strategy, accelerating VideoAmp's mission to increase the value of advertising by redefining the way advertising is valued, bought and sold. Wall will report directly to Founder and CEO, Ross McCray.

With a proven track record of pairing data-driven performance marketing with genuine storytelling, Wall is uniquely positioned to take VideoAmp's brand and mission into its next chapter. Having held positions as both a brand marketer and publisher, she has the ability to personally understand the needs of both the buy and sell-side, making her well-equipped to represent the voice of VideoAmp's clients.

Wall has deep roots as a successful brand storyteller having started her career at HBO with the team that launched the iconic tagline "It's not TV. It's HBO." Gravitating towards disruptive content providers, she is drawn to the challenges that come with the evolving media landscape and changing viewership habits. Having worked on some of the most influential platforms including HBO, Netflix and Hulu, Wall also led storytelling, marketing strategies and brand partnerships for challenger brand Gimlet, which was subsequently acquired by Spotify. She most recently spent three years at Nickelodeon as CMO, helping to evolve the brand across all of its properties for the linear, digital and streaming landscape.

At the forefront of launching culturally defining programming like Hulu's Emmy Award-winning "The Handmaid's Tale" to Netflix's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black", to name a few, Wall also led the marketing launch of Hulu's ad-free SVOD service and the Hulu with Live TV OTT bundle. Wall was also responsible for the launch of Netflix in the Nordics and Netherlands, bringing the streaming giant to new markets.

In addition to time spent on the publisher side, Wall has an extensive brand and agency background. Having started her own digital agency in 2002 which was later merged with Crew Creative, where she served as President, before acting as CMO for BLT Communications.

"It's personal for me. The struggles CMOs across our industry face are real and they've been going on for a long time. There is a sea change taking place and the window of opportunity to solve the problems that plague marketers and their agencies, is now. The fact that my personal mission to solve these issues aligns with VideoAmp's mission made it an easy decision to join. Having a platform that acts as a one stop shop for making data driven decisions, whether for planning, measurement or optimization, is a game changer," said Jenny Wall, CMO, VideoAmp.

"Jenny is an incredible fit for the position because she brings the perspective of both media buyers and sellers. We're revolutionizing both sides of this process to create more value and drive more sales for advertisers. Knowing the pain points of a brand CMO, while understanding the hurdles a publisher faces, solidifies our commitment to finding solutions for both sides and redefining the way media is valued, bought and sold," said Ross McCray, Founder and CEO, VideoAmp.

VideoAmp has seen incredible momentum across major TV networks, digital platforms, media agencies and advertisers, with over 80% TV landscape poised to transact on VideoAmp as currency in the next upfronts including NBCU, Paramount, FOX, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery. VideoAmp's advertising platform is a single application that connects media buyers, media sellers and their technology and service providers with a suite of capabilities designed to power advertising workflows most effectively. The platform consolidates existing services and fragmented software tools into a single offering. VideoAmp powers a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for ad sellers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement, planning and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser's sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows brands, agencies and ad sellers to align on VideoAmp's independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. We are powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for ad sellers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

