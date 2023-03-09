Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,371 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT FROM TEAMSTERS HRDC DIRECTOR ANTHONY ROSA ON WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Union Honors Legacy, History of Women Teamsters

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Anthony Rosa, Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission:

"Women have long played a critical role in the fight for social and economic justice in the United States of America.

"During Women's History Month every March, the Teamsters are proud to celebrate the courageous women throughout history who fought to improve the lives of workers.

"Thanks to fierce Teamster women like Clara Day, Marie Kemple, and Mazie Lanham, more workers have been able to organize and gain the benefits of Teamster representation—including higher wages, better benefits, workplace protections, and opportunities to make a positive impact in the workplace.

"While progress in both women's rights and workers' right have been made, more work remains. We look forward to working alongside the present-day heroines of the labor movement to secure justice for all workers.

"From all of us at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Happy Women's History Month."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-teamsters-hrdc-director-anthony-rosa-on-womens-history-month-301768391.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

You just read:

STATEMENT FROM TEAMSTERS HRDC DIRECTOR ANTHONY ROSA ON WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more