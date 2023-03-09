Roth Staffing Companies Ranks #1 on SIA's 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For

Staffing Industry Analysts ranked Roth Staffing as a top company based on direct feedback from coworkers and Ambassadors.

ORANGE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) announced winners of the 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For on March 8, 2023, during its Executive Forum North America conference. Roth Staffing Companies was recognized as a Grand Prize Winner and ranked first place in the category of North American staffing firms with more than 500 employees. This is Roth Staffing's twelfth consecutive year on the list and its second time in a row earning the #1 spot.

"We are so proud to rank #1 on SIA's prestigious list for the second consecutive year, highlighting our coworkers' dedication to creating remarkable experiences," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Coming together as a company to foster a culture that's inclusive, diverse, flexible, fun and offers choices for our coworkers is fundamental to Roth Staffing's success. We continue to embrace our coworkers' input, so we are always growing and improving. Our strong culture is the heart of Roth Staffing, and we are grateful to be recognized by SIA."

Roth Staffing Companies is the nation's preeminent staffing services company specializing in recruiting and hiring for administrative, legal, technology, and finance & accounting roles, as well as workforce solutions. Roth Staffing is well-known for its focus on workplace engagement and company Purpose— "To make life better for the people we serve."®

Since its founding in 1994, Roth Staffing Companies has been a values-based organization. The leadership team is committed to ensuring all programs, large and small, are reflective of what their coworkers value most and continually seek real-time feedback. From biannual engagement/pulse surveys to an Innovation Portal, "Coffee with the CEO," outcome management discussions, a Belonging (DEI) Social Platform and Coworker Resources Groups, these communication channels ensure continual feedback from all levels. All input is considered to keep company programs relevant and ensure a high level of transparency in decision making. Direct communication from leadership and weekly Town Halls ensures Roth Staffing's coworkers are informed and involved with decisions that impact them.

A record 450 firms sought participation in the 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For program, conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Each staffing firm's internal employees were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories such as teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. Key findings from the survey results are covered in SIA's industry research.

"Being recognized on industry lists for your work as a company is always an honor. But that honor is even higher when your own workers' ratings place you on those lists. That is the case for SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For, where employees and temps provide the data for our rankings," said Barry Asin, president of SIA. "We cannot be happier for the 2023 honorees and the great company cultures they have created, and we are excited to help elevate the industry by highlighting best practices in employee engagement and retention."

The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023 awards are sponsored by Sense. The Best Staffing Firms To Work/Temp For website will debut the 2023 winners later this month, and companies are featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, with specialized lines of business operating from more than 100 locations throughout 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, (714) 939-8600, scabot@rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies