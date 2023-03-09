Stevie Awards Extends 21st American Business Awards Final Entry Deadline

Top Business Honors to Accept Final Nominations Through April 5

FAIRFAX, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of The American Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 21st annual competition has been extended through April 5.

No additional late fees will be charged. Entries submitted through the new deadline will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.

"We've received so many requests for individual deadline extensions that we've decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. The original final deadline was March 8.

The American Business Awards are widely considered to be the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. The 2023 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2021. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace.

Categories include:

Entrepreneur Awards

Achievement Awards

Management Awards

Company / Organization of the Year Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Technology Awards

Marketing Awards

New Product Awards

Public Relations Awards

Social Media Awards

Thought Leadership Awards

Website Awards, Smartphone and Tablet Apps, and other Media Awards

More than 250 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process through mid-April. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 27 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City on June 13.

Every new product or service nominated in The 2023 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 28.

The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who's who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the list of last year's winners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL Technologies, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

