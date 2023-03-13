BlastX Consulting is a Proud Sponsor of Adobe Summit 2023
BlastX optimizes global brands' digital experiences and will join industry leaders at Adobe Summit 2023 to collaborate on transforming digital experiences.
We see Adobe Summit as a rich environment to learn and share the latest advancements and evolutions shaping the future of digital interactions between brands and their customers.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlastX, a digital consultancy that’s helping leading brands optimize digital experiences, announced today that an elite team of seasoned strategists, analysts, and technologists will attend Adobe Summit 2023 in Las Vegas from March 21st to 23rd to collaborate and confer with industry peers.
— Brian McIntosh, Chief Consulting Officer for BlastX.
Adobe Summit returns for 2023 with both in-person and virtual attendance options so that no one is left out of the event. The Summit will host more than 200 sessions dedicated to specific skill areas and a plethora of networking opportunities. As a Bronze sponsor for Adobe Summit, BlastX consultants will also host thought leadership sessions throughout the event in its booth. Topics include:
• Leveraging Customer Experience as a Strategic Imperative
• ChatGPT and the New Paradigm of AI
• 3 Ways to put the Customer Back in Customer Journey Mapping
• Understanding the Power Behind Zero Party Data
Visit BlastX Consulting at booth #1235 for these complimentary learning sessions and a chance to win a custom PS5 gaming bundle.
“We believe the brands that own the future are those that optimize and master every aspect of the digital experience. Creating and sustaining this new “business normal” takes investment, time, and expertise,” said Brian McIntosh, the Chief Consulting Officer for BlastX. “BlastX provides an array of consulting services across strategy, martech engineering, analytics and insights, and digital experience to help brands realize value and impact from digital experience transformation efforts. We see Adobe Summit as a rich environment to learn and share the latest advancements and evolutions shaping the future of digital interactions between brands and their customers.”
###
About BlastX Consulting
BlastX Consulting provides strategic, digital experience advice and implementation services to help brands drive deeper customer relationships using data-driven insights to optimize the digital experience. Over the past 20 years, we have assembled a seasoned team of consultants with deep expertise and experience across a wide array of strategic, technical, and operational disciplines who share a passion for helping brands be customer-centric, creating strategies to enable the ultimate experience across touchpoints. We also embrace a set of core values and encourage the entire BlastX team to “Make Your Mark”. For more information, visit us at www.blastx.com.
Chris Bethell
BlastX Consulting
Chris.bethell@blastx.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn