Storehouse Tea Releases Line of Yaupon Teas
New Organic Yaupon Loose Leaf Teas from Storehouse Tea (American, Citrus Sunshine, Mint Revival, Bluberry Rose)
After selling a range of its signature organic teas, top tea trend in 2023, Yaupon tea is now available in a variety of flavors
We’re excited to be Ohio’s first provider of Yaupon tea.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storehouse Tea today announced the release of Yaupon tea, a new line of regenerative organic teas. Yaupon tea is sourced from a female and Native American-owned company in Texas that supplies the sustainably wild harvested, responsibly processed, and native-grown plant. The company also employs women coming out of incarceration. Storehouse Tea’s three organic Yaupon blends (Blueberry Rose, Citrus Sunshine, and Mint Revival) and a straight Yaupon tea (American Yaupon) is a new way for coffee and tea drinkers to get a natural caffeine source that also provides mental clarity, high antioxidants, and other benefits. Yaupon is the only American grown botanical tea that contains caffeine about 25 mg.
Storehouse Tea is currently available in stores and served in notable coffee/tea houses, restaurants, cafes, and hotels across Ohio and other states and is available for wholesale and consumer purchase at https://storehousetea.com/.
Yaupon is:
- Naturally caffeinated and jitter-free experience.
- Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
- Elevates mood and boosts mental energy and clarity.
- More potent polyphenol source than green tea.
- Blends perfectly with any herb due to its ultra-smooth and non-astringent botanical flavor.
“We’re excited to be Ohio’s first provider of Yaupon tea” says Paula Hershman, President and Founder at Storehouse Tea. “Yaupon is the cousin of Yerba Mate, but it has a much smoother and slightly sweet flavor. Because of that, Yaupon blends perfectly with other herbs, so you get all of the health benefits without a grassy, earthy taste. And they’re excellent hot or iced!”
Yaupon tea is available now for wholesale purchase and for consumers. For more information, visit https://storehousetea.com/pages/wholesale.
About Storehouse Tea:
Storehouse Tea is Northeast Ohio’s premier handcrafter of 60+ organic and fair-trade loose-leaf teas and 13 varieties of organic, Fair Trade whole leaf tea sachets and organic iced tea pouches, tea soaps and tea candles. Our packaging team includes members of the local legal immigrant and refugee community. In every aspect of our business, we strive to attain our goals of quality products and socially ethical business practices. We believe tea is the vehicle to heal, connect and transform communities.
