Mesinger Jet Sales Team Joins the International Aircraft Dealers Association
Jay Mesinger has a global reputation for personalized, transparent service that is consistent with the best traits of IADA dealers everywhere -- dealers who lead our industry with integrity.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesinger Jet Sales, led by well-known private aircraft broker and company founder and CEO Jay Mesinger, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Located in Boulder, Colo., and operating internationally, Mesinger has been in business nearly 50 years.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
"Jay has created a series of information tools, regularly speaks on important industry topics, and has penned articles in various aviation publications for decades," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "Most importantly Jay Mesinger has a global reputation for personalized, transparent service that is consistent with the best traits of IADA dealers everywhere -- dealers who lead our industry with integrity," Starling added.
"Mesinger Jet Sales' entire team of resale experts sticks to the highest standards of professionalism in representing our clients' interests, and our core values work well with those of our colleagues within IADA," said Mesinger. He added, "We support IADA's continuous commitment to strengthening our industry's focus on transparency and integrity in every deal."
Mesinger Jet Sales has been in the business of buying and selling aircraft for clients for nearly 50 years. Mesinger Jet Sales has fostered a global reputation for personalized, transparent service. The Mesinger team doesn’t just rely on longevity, it relies on evolving strengths, research and market insight and solid negotiating skills - resulting in fewer days on market and better deals. The company is a member of the NBAA Leadership Council. For more information on Mesinger Jet Sales go to A Legacy of Aviation Innovation | Mesinger Jet Sales.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions. Ninety-six percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 55 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 49 percent are active in Latin America, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 41 percent work in the Middle East and Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
