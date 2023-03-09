New Edition of Sci-Fi Adventure “Cwej: Down the Middle” Coming March 21st
The sci-fi fiction collection Cwej: Down the Middle returns with an improved 2nd edition for new readers.ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cwej: Down the Middle established itself as a unique journey in science-fiction, and now it’s back in a new and updated edition from Arcbeatle Press on March 21st, 2023. Featuring new art, and corrections to the original edition, this is the definitive version of the story. “It’s how I always wanted Cwej: Down the Middle to be experienced,” said the book’s editor and creative force, Hunter O’Connell.
Down the Middle follows the adventures of Chris Cwej, a former companion of the seventh incarnation of the interstellar traveler “the Doctor,” from BBCtv’s Doctor Who, now going on his own journeys with his very own companions Larles and Kwol. “While Chris was always a golden retriever puppy type of character in the past, with pure, innocent, sweet, but very dumb energy, here he’s more like a puppy who was saved from a dog fight. He’s hurt, he’s untrusting. And it will take a long time for him to get back to where he was,” said O’Connell.
These journeys take the form of stories from writers such as Simon Bucher-Jones (Doctor Who: The Death of Art), Jeffrey Koval (EverymanHYBRID), James Wylder (WARS, 10,000 Dawns), James Hornby (UNIT), and the creator of Cwej, Andy Lane (Doctor Who: Original Sin) alongside many fresh voices. Down the Middle focuses on dramatic storytelling, with each tale bringing something new to the book. “Getting to dig into these characters, and push them in new directions while building towards the book’s climax was exciting. It was an artistic collaboration I still treasure,” said writer James Wylder.
This new edition of Down the Middle marks the beginning of more adventures for the character, with further tales on the way. “I'm proud to be part of breathing new life into the book, with its gorgeous new cover by Jacob Keith. The team at Arcbeatle have big plans for Cwej, and it all begins with Down the Middle,” said writer James Hornby.
Cwej: Down the Middle 2nd Edition will be available for print and Kindle on March 21st, 2023 in most territories.
Preorders for the Kindle edition are now open, with the print version available for sale on day of release. Pre-Orders can be made at: https://www.amazon.com/Cwej-Down-Middle-Hunter-OConnell-ebook/dp/B0BXS55BRD
Inquiries can be send to arcbeatlepress@gmail.com, and more information can be found at arcbeatlepress.com.
