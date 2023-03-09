Commercial Consultants Network Offers Innovative Commercial Real Estate Solutions
"Commercial Consultants Network Is Establishing Itself As An All-In-One Solution for Commercial Real Estate Financing, Consulting, and Brokerage Needs"USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Consultants Network (CCN) was founded by a team of real estate professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in real estate mortgage and development. They saw a need for a more modern and innovative approach to commercial real estate lending and consulting and decided to combine their expertise to create CCN. By leveraging their extensive network of lenders and real estate professionals, CCN provides a comprehensive range of solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. The company's goal is to provide a new and modern solution to the commercial real estate industry that offers personalized service and customized financing options. CCN's innovative solutions, paired with their hands-on experience and tenacity, make them an ideal partner for real estate professionals and investors looking to achieve their commercial real estate goals.
CCN's comprehensive approach to commercial real estate lending, consulting, and brokerage has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for real estate professionals and investors. They bring speed and efficiency to the commercial world to make it seamless and have the expertise and tenacity to provide innovative solutions that other lenders may not be able to offer.
"We're excited to continue helping our clients maximize their investment potential and achieve their commercial real estate goals," said Tracy Bonilla, a representative of the company.
CCN is not only committed to helping clients achieve their commercial real estate goals but also to giving back to the industry through continuous education in the New York and New Jersey area. They offer a course, "Commercial Real Estate 101," to educate real estate professionals on commercial real estate and commercial lending, giving back to the real estate community. The company is currently accepting affiliates and referrals, as they continue to expand their reach.
"Our goal is to provide personalized service and customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. We want to help real estate professionals and investors around the world achieve their commercial real estate goals," added Bonilla.
CCN's expertise and experience in commercial real estate lending and consulting have allowed them to fund deals of up to 100 million dollars, but they are also willing to provide SBA loans as low as $300,000 up to 5 million dollars. They work with a range of commercial properties, including office buildings, retail spaces, multifamily properties, and industrial facilities. CCN's innovative solutions, paired with their hands-on experience and tenacity, make them an ideal partner for real estate professionals and investors looking to achieve their commercial real estate goals.
