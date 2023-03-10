Coffee Brand Leonomics is helping fund Alzheimer's research one cup at a time
EINPresswire.com/ -- They donate part of their profits to medical organizations that are working hard to find answers to a growing problem.
With Alzheimer's cases expected to reach an astonishing 78 million in 2030 and almost 139 million in 2050, proper funds must be allocated to help with the research. One brand that is trying to make a difference in this regard is Leonomics Coffee. The premium coffee brand is on a mission to tap into the large revenue that comes from the coffee market, amounting to more than $495.50bn in 2023, to help fund its research. The brand is the brainchild of Diederick de Leeuw, a medical doctor and PhD-student from the Netherlands with expertise in Alzheimer's disease.
His company donates part of the profits from coffee sales to medical organizations that are dedicated to Alzheimer's disease research. Talking to the media, he said, “I'm appalled by the chronic underfunding of research in Alzheimer's disease as it was discovered more than 100 years ago, but we still do not clearly understand the disease pathophysiology and how to prevent it. Rather than relying on the government, I hope to accelerate the process of finding answers to curing/preventing this devastating disease by creating a coffee brand that not only provides our customers with delicious and high-quality coffee but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating disease. We hope people will help support the research efforts one cup at a time and make a real difference in the lives of millions of people in the present and the future."
As an impact-driven organization, he sources the finest coffee beans directly from farmers instead of brokers. This ensures environmentally sustainable practices are followed throughout its supply chain. To further facilitate customers, he offers free shipping and returns for Belgium and the Netherlands above 50 euros. Customers also get 10% off on their first orders.
Their range of slow-roasted coffee provides three delicious blends: Italian blend, Premium blend and Amore as well as a Colombian single origin coffee ‘café de la selva’. People looking to enjoy a delicious coffee while helping fund Alzheimer's research can visit their website today at https://www.leonomicscoffee.com.
About the company
Leonomics is a coffee brand founded by Diederick de Leeuw, a medical doctor and PhD-student from the Netherlands with expertise in Alzheimer's disease. With his company, he provides delicious coffee to customers and donates part of his profits to help support vital medical research.
Diederick de Leeuw
With Alzheimer's cases expected to reach an astonishing 78 million in 2030 and almost 139 million in 2050, proper funds must be allocated to help with the research. One brand that is trying to make a difference in this regard is Leonomics Coffee. The premium coffee brand is on a mission to tap into the large revenue that comes from the coffee market, amounting to more than $495.50bn in 2023, to help fund its research. The brand is the brainchild of Diederick de Leeuw, a medical doctor and PhD-student from the Netherlands with expertise in Alzheimer's disease.
His company donates part of the profits from coffee sales to medical organizations that are dedicated to Alzheimer's disease research. Talking to the media, he said, “I'm appalled by the chronic underfunding of research in Alzheimer's disease as it was discovered more than 100 years ago, but we still do not clearly understand the disease pathophysiology and how to prevent it. Rather than relying on the government, I hope to accelerate the process of finding answers to curing/preventing this devastating disease by creating a coffee brand that not only provides our customers with delicious and high-quality coffee but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating disease. We hope people will help support the research efforts one cup at a time and make a real difference in the lives of millions of people in the present and the future."
As an impact-driven organization, he sources the finest coffee beans directly from farmers instead of brokers. This ensures environmentally sustainable practices are followed throughout its supply chain. To further facilitate customers, he offers free shipping and returns for Belgium and the Netherlands above 50 euros. Customers also get 10% off on their first orders.
Their range of slow-roasted coffee provides three delicious blends: Italian blend, Premium blend and Amore as well as a Colombian single origin coffee ‘café de la selva’. People looking to enjoy a delicious coffee while helping fund Alzheimer's research can visit their website today at https://www.leonomicscoffee.com.
About the company
Leonomics is a coffee brand founded by Diederick de Leeuw, a medical doctor and PhD-student from the Netherlands with expertise in Alzheimer's disease. With his company, he provides delicious coffee to customers and donates part of his profits to help support vital medical research.
Diederick de Leeuw
Leonomics Coffee
leonomicscoffee@gmail.com