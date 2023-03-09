NAIFA Hosts Its 8th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium

The premier association for agents and advisors in the United States encourages diversity, equity, and inclusion in the insurance and financial services industry and promotes financial security for all Americans.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) is pleased to announce NAIFA's 8th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium on May 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Presented by NAIFA's Talent Development Center, the Symposium will focus on the importance of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the insurance and financial services industry to provide opportunities for financial security to all Americans.

"NAIFA wholeheartedly supports opportunities for Americans from all communities to succeed as insurance and financial services professionals and also to achieve financial security and economic prosperity," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "Many NAIFA members are recognized thought leaders on DEI issues and initiatives, and it is our honor to bring them together with others for NAIFA's 8th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium. NAIFA has made leading DEI initiatives and programs, such as this one, a key component of our NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan. Greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in insurance and financial services strengthens our industry, our association, and our country."

NAIFA's 8th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium provides participants with a forum to discuss strategies for creating and promoting diversity in the financial services industry. The event also serves as a resource for insurance and financial professionals as part of NAIFA's goal to provide financial security for all Americans.

The symposium will present sessions from the lens of how agents and advisors can better utilize political engagement to further advance their practices and will gauge the extent to which we are making progress in bringing more advisors into the industry.

Cecily Tomlinson, Co-Founder of NAIFA DEI partner Diversity in Government Relations, will kick off the program with an examination of the state of DEI in government.

Then, Alexander Alonso, PhD, SHRM-SCP, Chief Knowledge Officer of the Society for Human Resource Management, will discuss the state of DEI in the workforce.

Next, we will welcome a panel discussion on the state of African American advisors featuring Omari Jahi Aarons, Executive Director and COO of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA); Amir Ali, Co-Founder and CEO of Aurelius Consulting Group, Inc.; and Pierre Greene, MBA, Registered Representative of Financial Capitol Solutions.

Attendees will then hear from national disability, DEI, and ABLE expert Sara Hart Weir on advocacy for the fair treatment of Americans with disabilities.

Next, we will hold a panel discussion featuring NAIFA Diversity Champions: Christopher Gandy, LACP, Founder and CEO of Midwest Legacy Group; Stephen Kagawa, Founder and CEO of The Pacific Bridge Companies; Aprilyn Chavez-Geissler, LACP, First Executive Vice President of Gateway Insurance Group, Inc.; Brian Haney, CLTC, CFS, CFBS, CIS, LACP, LUTCF, RFC, CAE, Founder and CEO of The Haney Company; and Evelyn Gellar, LUTCF, RICP, CLTC, FSCP, CDFA, Managing Director of Forest Hills Financial Group.

Finally, keynote speaker Marques Ogden will present "Diversity & Inclusion – The Success Cycle Creates Healthy DEI."

Thank you to our sponsors Northwestern Mutual, OneAmerica, and Cambridge.

The 8th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium will kick off the annual Congressional Conference, NAIFA's signature advocacy event. Attendees of the symposium are also encouraged to register for the Congressional Conference, which will include advocacy and grassroots training, policy briefings, and presentations by Washington insiders on the afternoon of May 22. The highlight of Congressional Conference is the May 23 Day on the Hill, featuring grassroots meetings by state and district delegations with Senators and Representatives.

Media Contact

Mark Briscoe, NAIFA, 7707038111, mbriscoe@naifa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NAIFA