Senior Travelers to Make a Strong Return in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals a strong return for senior travelers is expected in 2023, a demographic that had been largely dormant in previous years due to the pandemic.

According to travel insurance marketplace squaremouth.com , senior travelers comprised nearly half of all customers in 2019, before dropping to just 16% of travelers in 2020.

Now, Squaremouth's share of travelers aged 60+ has more than doubled, rising by 125%.

Older Generations Return to Traveling

Travelers ages 60+ account for the largest travel demographic for the first time since the start of the pandemic, reflecting pre-Covid travel trends

Percentage of Travelers Across Age Groups



% of Travelers Age Band Dec. 1, 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023 Dec. 1, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022 Dec. 1, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021 Dec. 1, 2019 - Jan. 31, 2020 0 - 34 28.12 % 35.93 % 40.37 % 23.22 % 35 - 49 19.39 % 25.69 % 27.54 % 15.24 % 50 - 59 15.55 % 16.53 % 15.64 % 15.21 % 60+ 36.93 % 21.86 % 16.45 % 46.32 %

Older Travelers Concerns Are Changing

As the travel landscape continues to evolve, so do the concerns of travelers.

Seniors remain the most concerned demographic when it comes to contracting Covid-19 while traveling, despite a 21% drop in searches for Covid-related coverage over the past year

Senior travelers search more for policies with medical coverage than any other age demographic

Comparison Of Search Filter Usage Across Age Groups



% of All Searches Filter Name 60+ 50-59 35-49 1-34 Coronavirus Pandemic 31.15 % 28.71 % 25.57 % 25.24 % Emergency Medical 17.38 % 14.92 % 11.74 % 11.26 % Medical Evac 13.96 % 11.62 % 8.71 % 7.86 % Trip Interruption 13.83 % 13.41 % 10.03 % 9.77 % Cancel For Any Reason 11.68 % 13.80 % 13.28 % 13.00 %

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance policy sales for insured trips purchased between Dec. 1 and January 31 from 2019 to 2023, to establish senior travel trends.

