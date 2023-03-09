New KnowBe4 SecurityCoach Integrates With SentinelOne's Singularity Platform

KnowBe4 partnership with SentinelOne reduces risky behavior with real-time security coaching

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) March 09, 2023

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new integration between KnowBe4's SecurityCoach and SentinelOne's Singularity Platform. Together, these offerings reduce risky behavior with extended protection, detection and response and real-time security coaching.

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

"KnowBe4 is partnering with SentinelOne to enrich the support we provide to our customers and to fortify their organization's human firewall," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Together, KnowBe4 and SentinelOne provide a seamless integration with our new SecurityCoach product, which aims to deliver real-time security coaching and advice to help end users enhance their cybersecurity knowledge. KnowBe4 is actively working with SentinelOne to ingest real time alerts from the Singularity Platform and then coach users in real time on cybersecurity issues."

"High performing cybersecurity teams align people, process, and technology to thwart adversaries," said Ruby Sharma, Head of Technology Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne. "Together with KnowBe4, SentinelOne Singularity data becomes a vital component of KnowBe4's ongoing user training programs. Technology integration between our companies helps organizations increase their cybersecurity posture and reduce risk."

KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT/security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.

KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations. For more information on SecurityCoach, visit http://www.knowbe4.com/securitycoach.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit http://www.sentinelone.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_knowbe4_securitycoach_integrates_with_sentinelone_s_singularity_platform/prweb19216341.htm