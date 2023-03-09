Work for FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Administrative Support Personnel
Description of Duties
- Perform program support work for various programs of the agency.
- Provides support work such as administrative document review and analysis and assisting with quality assurance and regulatory status of submissions.
- Assist in the implementation, coordination, management, and completion of special projects or individual assignments as directed.
- Develops budget, financial, travel, and training plans, oversees procurement and property matters, develops space plans and requests, recommends personnel actions based on analysis of situations reflecting the best interests of employees and advancement of programs.
- Directs execution of financial plan to facilitate necessary supplies, equipment, repairs, support services, travel, and training necessary to optimize utilization of available resources.
Grade Level (salary and responsibility)
GS-5 to GS-13
How to find employment in USAJobs
Suggested search terms and filters at USAJOBS include: CDER (keyword), 0301 (series), administration & program staff (occupational series), FDA (agency).