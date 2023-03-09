Remix Nails - Celebrating One Year Anniversary
Remix Nails Portland
Remix Nail Salon in Portland, Or is celebrating their one anniversary this summer 2023PORTLAND , OREGON , UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, Oregon - Remix Nails is thrilled to announce the celebration of their one-year anniversary in business, providing exceptional acrylic nails and pedicure services to the community. To commemorate this milestone, the salon is excited to introduce a new addition to their range of services: custom fit toe rings!
Since opening their doors in 2022, Remix Nails has become a favorite spot for those seeking top-quality nail care and an exceptional experience. The salon's team of expert technicians provides personalized attention to each client, ensuring that they receive the best possible treatment and walk out feeling beautiful and confident.
The salon's founder, Renee Mix, expressed her gratitude to the Portland community for their support over the past year. "We couldn't have made it to this point without our loyal customers, who have become like family to us. We're proud to be a part of this vibrant community and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest level of care and attention."
Remix Nails' newest offering, custom fit toe rings, adds a unique touch to their already impressive range of services. The salon's skilled technicians will help clients choose the perfect design and size for their toes, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit. With a variety of styles to choose from, clients can customize their look and express their individuality.
To celebrate their one-year anniversary and the launch of their new service, Remix Nails is offering a special discount to all clients throughout the month of March. Whether you're in need of a fresh set of acrylic nails, a relaxing pedicure, or a stylish custom toe ring, Remix Nails is the place to be.
For more information on Remix Nails and their services, visit their website https://remixnailsalon.as.me/schedule.php or instagram @remix.nails or stop by their salon located at 11140 NE HALSEY ST, Portland, OR.
