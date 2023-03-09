IceWarp Announces Major Upgrade to User Workflows with Epos

IceWarp rolls out a new version of its comprehensive suite of business email and collaboration services, along with a new mobile app and a web-based environment meant to replace the PC desktop.

PRAGUE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IceWarp, the leading provider of business communication and collaboration solutions, today announced the upcoming version Epos, a major upgrade to their suite of business email and collaboration services, focused on a streamlined user experience with the slogan "Meet IceWarp Epos– the office buddy for your daily agenda."

The new version brings a complete overhaul to the user experience, introducing new tools and upgrades to how teams communicate and collaborate. The new design of Epos leaves everything that made the IceWarp platform successful, while adding visual quality to make user's work day noticeably easier. The upgraded design navigates users through their agenda with ease, putting all features within reach and giving more room to content, creativity and collaboration.

The redesigned search experience with customizable tags and advanced filtering helps users to find what they're looking for without difficulty. Enhanced file sharing and privacy controls put users in control of files they share with others, allowing to track who and where has opened an attachment and revoke access to shared files even after they have been sent.

IceWarp Replaces the Desktop with Dashboard

Dashboard is revolutionizing the way users interact with their data. By creating a fully customizable web-based environment, users can replace their cluttered desktop with a more efficient and user-friendly interface. Similar to other platforms that deal with rich content, everything happens on the web. Dashboard is a smarter, portable and always up-to-date version of the desktop interface, which is entirely browser-based.

Every item such as a sticky note, pinned post, document or recording on the Dashboard shows a preview which can be expanded to full size, freely rearranged and organized into folders. This new environment also allows users to integrate other services they use outside of IceWarp, making it easier to access all of their data in one place.

Empowering Office Users to Work Anywhere

The new IceWarp app unifies the Conferences virtual meetings with audio & video sharing capability with the full TeamChat experience including threaded conversations, just like in the full desktop interface. As a first, collaborative document editing is now supported so that users can continue editing the document where they left off and seamlessly switch between the full-fledged and mobile editors.

The app allows users to separate their work life from their personal apps or accounts and remain compliant with BYOD policies through a single vetted app. Like the rest of the suite, it sports the new Epos design and overcomes the integration shortfalls of previously separate apps. Instead the new app is based on the familiar all-in-one concept, allowing users to access all their data on the go, in a single interface.

IceWarp Epos Availability

IceWarp Epos is rolling out to cloud customers during February 2023 in several waves. The release of the self-hosted version will follow at the end of the quarter. For anyone interested to see what the new version has to offer, the company has prepared IceWarp Preview, a web-based interactive demonstration available on their website.

