Jolt Action Levántate y Lucha Institute Develops Tomorrow’s Leaders Today
Youth Community Organizing Training in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio on March 25
One in three eligible voters in Texas are Latino, and every 30 minutes a Latino turns 18 in the state. However, only 25% of Texans voted in the 2020 primary election”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jolt Action announced today the nonprofit organization’s Levántate y Lucha Institute will offer free in-person training events for young community leaders in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio on Saturday, March 25 from 10 am to 2 pm. Jolt is the largest Latino progressive organization in Texas focused on building the political power of young Latinos.
“One in three eligible voters in Texas are Latino, and every 30 minutes a Latino turns 18 in the state. However, only 25% of Texans voted in the 2020 primary election,” said Diana Maldonado, Interim Executive Director of Jolt Action. “Jolt is harnessing the growing political power of our newest and future voters in the state with voter registration, engagement, and education campaigns that target Latinos. This month, we are bringing together young leaders from across Texas to ignite the next generation of Latino community organizers.”
On March 25, dozens of young Texans will come together to learn more about Latino identity, organizing culture, history, and the shifting political landscape of the state. Developing core organizing skills together, the future community leaders will learn the basics of digital and on-the-ground organizing, including how to deliver a powerful, personal story. Participants will hone leadership, communication, and grassroots organizing skills while gaining political awareness and a better understanding of the impact of young Latino organizers on the changing political dynamics of the state.
“One of the most impactful parts of participating in the Levántate y Lucha Institute is meeting like-minded community members and future leaders who believe in the importance of civic engagement,” said Maldonado. “For our training team, being surrounded by a group of young Latinos committed to social justice and to building a better future together is an energizing, unforgettable experience.”
Jolt Action was founded in 2016 centered on building the political power of young Latinos through civic engagement and leadership programming. Jolt’s Levántate y Lucha Institute trains the next generation of community leaders and organizers in Texas. Through the development of core organizing skills and political education, participants gain access to tools to build a movement of engaged Latino voters and shift the political landscape of Texas for a more just democracy that serves all Texans.
Interested participants can sign up for each of the free training events online before March 24 at https://jolttx.org/levantate-y-lucha/. Sessions will be held in person at the Jolt regional offices in Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth.
