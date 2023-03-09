Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,325 in the last 365 days.

Victory Bank Foundation's Inaugural Golf Outing

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank Foundation is pleased to announce its inaugural Golf Outing at Brookside Country Club on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The Golf Outing will feature a fun day of fellowship while supporting The Victory Bank Foundation, whose mission is to help those most disadvantaged in our community. Golfers will participate in lunch, a putting contest, 18 holes of scramble golf, dinner, raffles, and an awards ceremony.

Players and Sponsors are welcome to register for the event at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/the-victory-bank-foundation-golf-outing

Visit The Victory Bank Foundation site for more details, or email VBFoundation@victorybank.com.

The Victory Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website: VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Victory Bank Foundation's Inaugural Golf Outing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more