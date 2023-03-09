Lumizen Wellness CBD Expands its Portfolio by Acquiring Longevity CBD

Longevity CBD and Lumizen Wellness Lumizen Wellness and Longevity CBD Longevity CBD

Lumizen Wellness CBD, a leading CBD brand, has announced that it has recently acquired another CBD brand, Longevity CBD, as part of its expansion plans.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumizen Wellness CBD, a leading CBD brand, has announced that it has recently acquired another CBD brand, Longevity CBD, as part of its expansion plans. This acquisition will help Lumizen Wellness CBD to expand its product portfolio and reach a wider audience.

With this acquisition, Lumizen Wellness CBD will be able to add Longevity CBD's unique formulations to its existing product offerings. This will provide customers with a broader range of CBD products to choose from, including tinctures and topicals. The company plans to incorporate Longevity CBD's products into its brand portfolio and continue to sell them under the Longevity CBD name.

"Acquiring Longevity CBD is an important step in our growth strategy," said Matt Meagher, CMO of Lumizen Wellness CBD. "We are excited to add their unique products to our existing portfolio and offer our customers even more options to help improve their health and wellness."

The acquisition of Longevity CBD is a testament to Lumizen Wellness CBD's commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and effective CBD products. The company is dedicated to using only the best ingredients and adhering to strict manufacturing standards to ensure the highest quality products.

Lumizen Wellness CBD is confident that this acquisition will help it to continue to be a leader in the CBD industry and provide its customers with the best possible products.

Lumizen Wellness CBD is a leading provider of premium quality CBD products. The company's mission is to help people improve their health and wellness by providing safe and effective CBD products. Lumizen Wellness CBD's products are made with the highest quality ingredients and adhere to strict manufacturing standards. The company is committed to transparency and customer satisfaction.

For more information visit: https://www.lumizenwellness.com or https://www.LongevityCBD.co