Twerk Contest and Dance Party for $1000 Grand Prize
First Annual Twerkshop Contest in 2018
Twerkshop Dance Party features DJs, Seattle Twerkshop Performances and Twerk competition at the Crocodile on April 8th!SEATTLE , WASHINGTON , USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Twerkshop LLC has announced the 2023 Twerk Battle of Seattle Contest and Dance Party. The event will feature a DJ, full bar, Twerk and pole performances by Seattle Twerkshop and the featured event of a twerk contest where contestants will compete in four rounds for a shot at a $1,000 grand prize, $500 second prize and $250 third prize at the Crocodile on April 8, 2023 starting at 10 pm. Tickets can be purchased for the event at the Crocodile’s website https://www.ticketweb.com/event/seattle-twerkshop-contest-party-the-crocodile-tickets/13030525 and competitors can register for free at https://goteamup.com/p/3498714-seattle-twerkshop/e/57058231-twerk-competition-twerk-battle-of-seattl/
Tricia Diamond, choreographer, principal dancer and founder of Twerkshop, spoke about the event:
“Twerkshop is back and ready to bring real twerk back! We wanted to celebrate getting back into it with three workshops at NW Folklife this year, our new tour schedule and expanding twerk, soca and Afrobeats classes throughout Washington and Louisiana. After dancing in Mardi Gras this year as a New Orleans Baby Doll Lady, I wanted to bring that celebration and spirit of New Orleans back to Seattle again. Hosting a dance party brings that spirit but having taught here and been the first to bring twerk classes to Seattle years ago, I thought it’s time to have a contest again and let the audience cheer on their favorite twerker. The pandemic also halted our live performances and we have a new group that is looking forward to performing live again. Add in a dance party with a dj and it’s on! There is no party like a New Orleans twerk party and contest!”
Twerkers who want to compete can register for free until March 31, 2023. General admission is $25 and there is a full cash bar, two djs, an MC, dance and pole performances and the twerk competition.
About Seattle Twerkshop LLC
Seattle Twerkshop is a dance performance, instruction and dance fitness group based both in Seattle and New Orleans. The original founder, Tricia Diamond, with her New Orleans roots began teaching twerk, Afrobeats and soca in 2009 in Seattle. She is the daughter of the late Billy Diamond, who learned trumpet from Louis Armstrong and bass from Oscar “Papa” Celestine and later hired and named Antoine “Fats” Domino., played bass on Domino’s first album on songs such as “Blueberry Hill”, “Walking to New Orleans” and “I’m Walking” and later became a music promoter and manager. Tricia has continued her father’s legacy in bringing the joy of New Orleans second line, twerk and bounce through dance performances, instruction and promoting events related to New Orleans culture throughout the Pacific Northwest. More information on Twerkshop and their schedule can be found at seattletwerkshop.com
Taylor Alvarado
Seattle Twerkshop LLC
+1 504-635-6842
tricia@seattletwerkshop.com
