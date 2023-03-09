National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the USS Hornet March 25th
National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be observed on the USS Hornet on March 25th. Join us as we honor and celebrate our Vietnam War Veterans.
ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the USS Hornet Museum
— Russell Moore
Alameda, CA: National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be observed on the USS Hornet on March 25th. (Note: The official date of the holiday is March 29th but the museum is not open that day). Join us as we honor and celebrate our Vietnam War Veterans.
Program:
-Our featured guests will be the Flying Tigers Flight Attendants.
-Our MC will be our very own crew member Keith Hedley. Keith is a Navy Veteran who served in the Combat Information Center on multiple ships during his time in service.
-We will have a short service honoring our Vietnam War Veterans ending in a wreath toss off the ship honoring those we have lost.
-The Ladies First Choir of Concord High School will be on hand to perform.
-We will screen our new UH-34D Seahorse video
-Finally, the Memorial Squadron will conduct a Flyover at approximately 1 PM.
What: National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the USS Hornet
When: March 25th 2023 10 AM to 5 PM
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
