The It Gets Better Project Announces Release of “LGBTQ+ Fundamentals”

Series of bite-sized videos lands amid widespread misrepresentation of LGBTQ+ identities and offers context to It Gets Better’s glossary of LGBTQ+ labels terms.

LGBTQ+ Fundamentals arrives at a time with the labels and identities of queer youth are being challenged by politicians, in the media and in schools.” — It Gets Better Project

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the It Gets Better Project unveiled a new series of bite-sized educational videos called LGBTQ+ Fundamentals. Developed as a companion video component to the already popular glossary of LGBTQ+ terms and labels found at itgetsbetter.org, the videos offer context and further explanation for the ever evolving language of terms and labels used by LGBTQ+ people. The video series was supported in part by members of the Humble Bundle community.

The It Gets Better Project’s LGBTQ+ glossary has long been a valuable resource for people looking to brush up on or take a deeper dive into LGBTQ+ terminology. Twelve videos in the LGBTQ+ fundamentals series were released in 2022 and another eleven videos are available today. The series provides videos for some more commonly used terms — such as gay, lesbian, and coming out — while also venturing into more complex, lesser-known terms, like pronouns-neopronouns, gender identity, and asexuality. LGBTQ+ Fundamentals arrives at a time with the labels and identities of queer youth are being challenged by politicians, in the media and in schools.

“The importance of LGBTQ+ Fundamentals rests in the understanding that language within the LGBTQ+ community is vastly-changing and constantly-evolving to fit the needs of community members who are also learning, growing, and exploring their identities and beliefs. '' Eboni Munn, Director of Brand Marketing, Content & Creative. “The take away from our educational videos is that there is no one way to learn, present or identify. We are all on a journey of self-discovery and language should meet us where we are.”

LGBTQ+ Fundamentals was made possible by support from members of the Humble Bundle community through purchases of the company’s Pride bundle in 2021. Humble Bundle has long been a supporter of the It Gets Better Project, dating back to the company’s first bundle supporting our work to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ youth back in 2016.

The release of LGBTQ+ Fundamentals also arrives with a free-for-download EduGuide, helping educators to facilitate discussion and learning around each of these terms. You can watch all 23 LGBTQ+ Fundamentals videos on YouTube or visit the LGBTQ+ Glossary at www.itgetsbetter.org/glossary to see them in the context of their accompanying terms.

About the It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube’s history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social media platforms @itgetsbetter.

About Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle sells games, ebooks, software, and other digital content with a mission to support charity while providing awesome content to customers at great prices. Humble Bundle launched in 2010 with a single two-week Humble Indie Bundle, but has grown into a store full of games and bundles, a gaming membership service, a game publisher, and more. Since 2010, Humble Bundle has raised more than $200 million for charity. www.humblebundle.com

