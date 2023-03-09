The Big Hoopla Celebrates College Basketball in Dayton, Ohio, with Road Race and STEM Challenge

The Big Hoopla will kick off an exciting week of events Sunday, March 12 to celebrate college basketball in the Dayton Region.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Hoopla will kick off an exciting week of events Sunday, March 12 to celebrate college basketball in the Dayton Region. The media is invited to cover the events and join the celebration. See details below for coverage information.

Please note: media coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball First Four® games needs to be coordinated through the University of Dayton.

Hoopla Events for Sunday, March 12, 2022

Hoopla 4-Miler

Location: University of Dayton Flyers Softball Fields, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Time: Race starts at 9:00 a.m. *NOTE the time change to Daylight Saving Times overnight.

No media RSVP needed.

Hoopla STEM Challenge

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.

Time: Registration opens at 11:00 a.m., Opening Ceremony 12:30 p.m.

Notes: Opening ceremony will feature Hoopla founders and USAF speakers

Media RSVP to Shannon Joyce Neal at sneal@daytonregion.com. Media need to check in at registration desk and pick up media credential badge to wear for access to the event.

Please note: The circular drive in front the Dayton Convention Center is reserved and will be unavailable to media. The Convention Center parking garage will be open.

To coordinate interviews with Hoopla leadership during the events, please contact Shannon Joyce Neal at sneal@daytonregion.com or 937-231-5436.

The Big Hoopla is made possible through the generous sponsorship of partners throughout Dayton Region. Each year The Big Hoopla:

• Provides tickets to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen, local students and their families, and area veterans through the Hoopla Ticket Program. Since 2012, more than 100,000 tickets will have been distributed.

• NCAA First Four® Game halftime entertainment honoring STEM students and featuring a swearing in ceremony for newly enlisted USAF Airmen.

• Sets attendance records thanks to Dayton’s passionate college basketball fans.

• Brings $4.5 million annually of economic impact into the Dayton Region.

• Shines an international spotlight on our community, helping the Dayton Region raise its national profile.

For more information, visit https://daytonhoopla.com/.

